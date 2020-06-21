Seen on TV: 6/21/2020

Click here to find a COVID-19 testing center near youClick here for more on the ‘School of Rock’Click here to donate to the Geauga County Hunger Task ForceClick here for more on the Elyria pop-up COVID-19 testing site FridayClick here for Juneteenth celebration in NE OhioClick here for how to watch the ‘ring of fire’ eclipseClick here for information on Voices of CLEClick here for Chef Rocco’s Spicy Corn DipClick here for more on applying for expansion of…