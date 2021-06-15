Seen on TV: 6/15/21

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival is headed back to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the fourth year this summer.

This time, the popular festival is running July 14 through Sept. 5, the zoo confirmed Tuesday morning, and is set to bring 70 large-scale displays that light up the night. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of each scheduled week for walk-through participants. Those who'd like to drive through the illuminated setting can do so on Wednesdays.