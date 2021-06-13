Seen on TV: 6/13/21

CANTON (WJW) — Brothers CJ and Cree want local families affected by cancer to know that they are not alone. So the two Canton kids set up a lemonade stand Saturday to raise funds for the Little Pink Ribbon Girl Foundation, which works with those battling the disease in Stark County.

As seen in the photos above, the 9-year-old and 7-year-old did more than set up a Charlie Brown-style stand on their front lawn, they took the fully-fledged idea to The Uniform Guy parking lot at 1910 Whipple Avenue with the help of their family. Along with lemonade, they also sold hot dogs and cookies.