Seen on TV: 5/7/20

Click here for Senior SendoffsClick here for the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 testing protocolClick here for more on face mask extendersClick here for stranger who saved woman’s lifeClick here for more on how to support the Cleveland Metroparks ZooClick here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s virtual programmingClick here to share your child’s work of artClick here to honor a nurse in your lifeClick here to sign up for the FOX 8 newsletter and download the…