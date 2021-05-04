Seen on TV: 5/4/21

DENVER, Colorado (AP) — Authorities have arrested several people after the mummified body of the leader of the spiritual group “Love Has Won” was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights in a southern Colorado home.

Amy Carlson, 45, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in the tiny, rural town of Moffat on Wednesday, April 28, according to arrest affidavits for seven people, who are each charged with abuse of a corpse.