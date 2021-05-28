Seen on TV: 5/28/21

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The beautiful, albeit much cooler Thursday we experienced will yield to rain showers Friday. It will be a soggy kickoff to the holiday weekend.

A day of scattered rain is on the way Friday. Showers will start before dawn and linger throughout the day. Some areas will receive heavier rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Showers could thin out a bit later in the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60!