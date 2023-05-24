  • Click here to learn more about the FOX 8 Golf Outing
  • Click here to learn about The Pink & Black Honors
  • Click here to learn more about Tenora Mia Consulting
  • Click here for more on the Fox 8 Fox Trot
  • Click here for more on breakthrough schools
  • Click here to vote for University Circle as Readers’ Choice Best 2023 Art District
  • Click here for more on Horse Fest at Lake Metroparks Farmpark
  • Click here for more on the Supersized Coffee Quiz
  • Click here for more on Tracy McCool and John’s journey or to send Tracy a card
  • Click here to see CLE Metroparks Summer Concert lineup
  • Email fanservices@cleguardians.com for questions about Bob Feller bricks
  • Click here for more on Cleveland beer guy fundraiser
  • Click here for more on the Victory Live Fest
  • Click here for Rock Hall Live lineup
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Museum of Art weekend schedule
  • Click here to see the routes impacted by the failed bus inspections for the Geneva Area City Schools
  • Click here to find out if you have unclaimed money from Ohio
  • Click here for more on the electric lawn mower rebate program
  • Click here for the Jayland Walker case files
  • Click here to book a tee time and learn more about the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Courses
  • Click here for a NASA overview of the 2024 total solar eclipse
  • Click here for details on eclipse programs at the Great Lakes Science Center
  • Click here for more on early voting
  • Click here for more on Akron’s public information website
  • Click here for the closest BMV kiosk to you
  • Click here for more on Guardians tickets
  • Click here for more on USFL community event/season tickets
  • Click here to sign up for our Daily News newsletter
  • Click here to sign up for our Breaking News newsletter
  • Click here to sign up for our Weather Alerts
  • Click here to sign up for our Recall & Safety Alerts newsletter
  • Click here for our Dining & Delicious Eats newsletter
  • Click here for more from online safety expert Jesse Weinberger
  • Click here for more on sextortion and how to protect yourself or your child
  • Click here for more on the St. Jude Dream Home
  • Click here to submit your child’s artwork
  • Click here to download the FOX 8 News app
  • Click here for FOX 8’s sports betting in Ohio guide
  • Click here for suicide prevention, grief and mental health resources
  • Click here for what to do if you’re the target of sextortion
  • Click here to track the cheapest gas prices in your area
  • Click here to check on unclaimed funds
  • Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions
  • Click here to make a submission for Cleveland’s Own
  • Click here for more on Voices of Unity
  • Click here  for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
  • Click here to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
  • Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
  • Click here for more about Freddie Mercury‘s extensive collection