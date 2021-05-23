Seen on TV: 5/23/21

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) -- Huntington Beach police arrested 149 people after a massive crowd descended on the California beach Saturday for a party promoted in a TikTok video. The crowd grew “unruly,” police said, prompting them to declare an unlawful assembly.

The young party-goers were invited to the event dubbed “Adrian’s kickback” in a viral video, which garnered over 3 million views and caught the attention of local police, who worked with agencies in neighboring cities to prepare for the mass gathering.