Seen on TV: 5/19/21

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FBI has turned to the FOX 8 I-Team to make an extraordinary appeal to help solve the murder of two people in the Cleveland Metroparks, a mystery since 2019.

The feds want to talk to the person who sent an anonymous letter to the I-Team about what happened. Since there’s no way to identify the writer, the FBI made an appeal on FOX 8 for the writer to call investigators and fill in some gaps.