Seen on TV: 4/8/20

Click here for the Make the Shot challengeClick here for survey to assess risk for COVID-19Click here for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response FundClick here to download the “My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule” worksheets.Click here for special fund available for health care workers needing housing.Click here to volunteer as a driver for St. Augustine Hunger CenterClick here for more on how you can help significant impact in our current needs of health care, research and education…