Seen on TV: 4/7/21

Click here for the state website to register for a COVID-19 vaccinationClick here for more information on the vaccination appointments for those 16 and youngerClick here for more on COVID-19 vaccine incentivesClick here for MetroHealth vaccine site informationClick here for Lake County vaccine clinic registration informationClick here for more on the Draft ExperienceClick here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo ‘All Together For Animals,’ virtual concertClick here for more on Cleveland Indians ice creamClick here to vote for your…