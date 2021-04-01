Seen on TV: 4/1/21

Click here for the state website to register for a COVID-19 vaccinationClick here for more information on the vaccination appointments for those 16 and youngerClick here for more on COVID-19 vaccine incentivesClick here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo 'All Together For Animals,' virtual concertClick here for more on Cleveland Indians ice creamClick here for more on produce giveaways at Salvation Army West ParkClick here for more on 'Mission Restore Bronze Markers'Click here for…