Seen on TV: 3/31/20

- Click here for details on the Greater Cleveland Food Bank drive-thru distribution
- Click here for a list of confirmed cases by zip code in Cuyahoga County
- Click here to see what stores have the essential items you are looking for
- Click here for the stimulus check calculator
- Click here to see a breakdown of the Coronavirus cases in Ohio
- Click here for tips on filing unemployment claims
- Click here for more information as FOX 8 teams up with Serpentini Chevrolet to raise awareness about Cleveland Clinic’s ‘Community Response Campaign’
- Click here to read the Governor’s Stay at Home Order and what it means for your business
- Click here for more on stay-at-home order violations and what is considered an essential business
- Click here for coronavirus FAQ
- Click here for Neighborhood Pets
- Click here for Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
- Click here for more on businesses that are currently hiring during the coronavirus pandemic
- Click here for Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Click here for Ohio unemployment information
- Click here for personal protective equipment donation center information
- Click here for coronavirus and unemployment insurance benefits Q & A
- Click here for the latest on coronavirus from the Ohio Department of Health
- Click here for more information on local food pantries
- Click here for more on donating to the Red Cross
- Click here for information for school officials on closing school
- Click here for Great Lakes Science Center fun
- Click here for more on virtual classroom with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
- Click here to volunteer for Shopping Angels
- Click here to share your child’s work of art
- Click here for Sandusky Transit for free rides and food prep bag pickup
- Click here for more on Sandusky schools lunch plan for students
- Click here for Sunoco Cafe Olmsted Falls offering free subs for kids, seniors in need
- Click here for “Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own”
- Click here for Cleveland school lunch distribution during extended spring break
- Click here for Cleveland’s restaurant and bar takeout group
- Click here for latest on Ohio colleges going to online learning due to coronavirus
- Click here for more on Mossman’s Chili recipe
- Click here for more on robocalls
- Click here for 2020 census jobs
- Click here to check if you’re registered to vote in Ohio
- Click here for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
- Click here for more information on free tax preparation
- Click here to nominate your favorite school for a chance to be a Cool School
- Click here for Crime Stoppers information
- Click here for Smoking Cessation Program at Cleveland Clinic
- Click here for the snow day calculator
- Click here for more on Destination Cleveland
- Click here to send shout-outs, story ideas for FOX 8 Extra with Stefani Schaefer
- Click here to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
- Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
- Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
- Click here for more on Jet Express
- Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
- Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
- Click here for the Woollybear Cam
- Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
- Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here for more information on Mortgage Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc