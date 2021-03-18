Seen on TV: 3/18/21

Click here for the state website to register for a COVID-19 vaccinationClick here for parking information at the Wolstein CenterClick here for the locations holding COVID-19 vaccinationsClick here to sign up for the FOX 8 newsletter and download the FOX 8 News appClick here for Playhouse Square ticket infoClick here for St. Patrick's Day Festival in IrelandClick here for more on the Vaccine QueensClick here for info on Wheels for KristaClick here to submit…