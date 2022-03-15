Seen on TV: 3/15/22

(The Hill) - The International Court of Justice announced on Monday that it would issue a ruling on Wednesday in the case regarding "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)."

The court's president, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, will deliver the order at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the court said in a statement.