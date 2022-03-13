Seen on TV: 3/13/22

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) - The city of Parma is filled with Ukrainians who are watching their loved ones fight to protect their homeland.

“My cousin said ‘We’re under attack, please let everyone know we’re a peace loving country and we just want our land and we want to raise our children in peace and harmony,’” said Lidia Polatajkotrempe, the owner of Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery.