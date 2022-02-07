Seen on TV: 2/7/22

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A harrowing rescue on Catawba Island. The U.S. Coast Guard had to rescue eighteen people who were snowmobiling on a frozen part of Lake Erie after an ice floe broke away. Seven people were taken by helicopter and the rest by boat. All of them are safe.

Prior to the rescue, the National Weather Service put out an alert urging people to stay off the ice on Lake Erie because of the southern winds.