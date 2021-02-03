Seen on TV: 2/3/21

Click here for CDC COVID-19 travel advisoriesClick here to see if you have unclaimed fundsClick here to read more about the Home and Garden show contestClick here for the Ohio school's vaccine scheduleClick here for Tri-C's COVID-19 testing scheduleClick here for the Cuyahoga County vaccination site locatorClick here for the St. Jude Dream rules and conditionsClick here for video that shows what it's like to orbit the moonClick here for…