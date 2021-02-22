Seen on TV: 2/22/21

Seen on TV

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:
  • Click here for the St. Jude Dream rules and conditions
  • Click here for the Cleveland Clinic’s Heart Month survey
  • Click here for the ADAMHS Board 24-hour Addiction and Mental Health Crisis Hotline
  • Click here for the 2021 Fish Fry guide
  • Click here to read more about the Home and Garden show contest
  • Click here for information on Cuyahoga County health, housing resources
  • Click here for more on the MetroHealth Institute for HOPE
  • Click here for CDC COVID-19 travel advisories
  • Click here for more information on the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System COVID-19 vaccination clinics
  • Click here for new Southern Poverty Law Center analysis of extremist anti-government groups in America
  • Click here to see the 2021 Rock Hall induction nominees and cast your vote
  • Click here for the Ohio school’s vaccine schedule
  • Click here for Tri-C’s COVID-19 testing schedule
  • Click here for Greater Cleveland Food Bank distribution events
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County vaccination site locator
  • Click here for Cleveland hospitals’ plans on administering the COVID-19 vaccine
  • Click here for the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program
  • Click here for more on Learning Aid Ohio
  • Click here for mortgage assistance information
  • Click here to nominate a teacher to be recognized for their exceptional work
  • Click here to make a submission for Cleveland’s Own
  • Click here for a look at how some NE Ohio counties are handling vaccine distribution
  • Click here to share your child’s work of art
  • Click here for a list of American Red Cross blood drives
  • Click here for the Ohio Department of Health coronavirus zip code map
  • Click here for information on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
  • Click here for more on the Best Community Resource Center
  • Click here for information on Cleveland Metroparks tobogganing
  • Click here for Playhouse Square livestream concert series
  • Click here for Ohio Means Jobs
  • Click here to volunteer with the Red Cross
  • Click here for more on Voices of Unity
  • Click here for more on Prayers From Maria
  • Click here for more on the Urban League of Greater Cleveland
  • Click here to find a COVID-19 testing center near you
  • Click here to sign up for the FOX 8 newsletter and download the FOX 8 News app
  • Click here for Greater Cleveland Food Bank food distribution
  • Click here for Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
  • Click here for information on Red Cross plasma donations
  • Click here to see a breakdown of the coronavirus cases in Ohio
  • Click here for more information on Friendship APL pet adoption
  • Click here for coronavirus FAQ
  • Click here for Cleveland Animal Protective League
  • Click here for Ohio unemployment information
  • Click here for more on robocalls
  • Click here  for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
  • Click here to nominate your favorite school for a chance to be a Cool School
  • Click here for Crime Stoppers information
  • Click here for more LiveNation concerts from home
  • Click here  to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
  • Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
  • Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
  • Click here for more on Jet Express
  • Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
  • Click here for the Woollybear Cam

Share this story

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override