Seen on TV: 2/15/22

CLEVELAND (WJW) - As NBA players and fans flock to Cleveland this week for the NBA All-Star Game, there is also a warning from the league about who else will be coming to town.

“For the NBA All-Star, the counterfeiters actually come in droves. They will come in from different parts of the country and if a fan is fooled, they don’t really care,” said Anil George, Vice President and Assistant General Counsel Intellectual Property at the NBA.