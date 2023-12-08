  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra’s Elf in Concert
  • Click here for our in-depth coverage on recreational marijuana in Ohio
  • Click here for more on applying for a job through the city of Cleveland
  • Click here for things to do for Christmas in Cleveland
  • Click here for Cookie Shot Sweepstakes
  • Click here for Christmas lights in NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the Akron Public Schools redistricting proposal
  • Click here for Toy Insider’s holiday toy guide
  • Click here for a list of the riskiest airports for flight delays
  • Click here for USPS holiday shipping deadlines
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland food bank
  • Click here to learn more about pet suffocation
  • Click here for a job watching Christmas movies for money
  • Click here to nominate a Remarkable Woman
  • Click here for most “haunted” places in NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on Kosar Wellness
  • Click here for the Coffee Quiz
  • Click here for more on the Avon Lake Solar Eclipse
  • Click here for more on CLE Zoo’s Wild Winter Lights display
  • Click here for Vets Exploring Treatment Solutions
  • Click here to make a submission for Cleveland’s Own
  • Click here for Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets
  • Click here for a list of schools that will close for the eclipse
  • Click here to donate to the Northeast Ohio Red Cross
  • Click here to find out if you have unclaimed money from Ohio
  • Click here for a NASA overview of the 2024 total solar eclipse
  • Click here to sign up for our Daily News newsletter
  • Click here to sign up for our Breaking News newsletter
  • Click here to sign up for our Weather Alerts
  • Click here to sign up for our Recall & Safety Alerts newsletter
  • Click here for our Dining & Delicious Eats newsletter
  • Click here to submit your child’s artwork
  • Click here to download the FOX 8 News app
  • Click here for FOX 8’s sports betting in Ohio guide
  • Click here for suicide prevention, grief, and mental health resources
  • Click here to track the cheapest gas prices