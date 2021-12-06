Seen on TV: 12/6/21

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A restaurant that denied service to three San Francisco Police Department officers because their weapons made staff "uncomfortable" has apologized.

The restaurant, called Hilda and Jesse, said staff politely asked the armed officers in uniform to leave on Friday shortly after seating them, according to the post. Hilda and Jesse said the restaurant is a "safe space," and the presence of weapons prompted its staff to deny the officers service, the business said in a social media post.