Seen on TV: 12/22/20

Click here for more on Michael Stanley and the Contemporary Youth OrchestraClick here for more on the Cuyahoga County stay-at-home orderClick here to enter our Bride, Groom, and Zoom on FOX 8 News in The MorningClick here for Tri-C Covid-19 testing informationClick here for CVS health jobsClick here to vote for your favorite Christmas movieClick here for more on the statewide curfew in placeClick here for Ohio coronavirus wastewater studyClick here to share your Christmas decoration…