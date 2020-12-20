Seen on TV: 12/20/20

Click here for more on Michael Stanley and the Contemporary Youth OrchestraClick here for more on the Cuyahoga County stay-at-home orderClick here to enter our Bride, Groom, and Zoom on FOX 8 News in The MorningClick here for Tri-C Covid-19 testing informationClick here for CVS health jobsClick here for one man's light show set to the theme song from "The Mandalorian"Click here for a "festive take on the fire place channel for 2020"Click…