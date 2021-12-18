Seen on TV: 12/18/21

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR/WRIC) - On Friday morning, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that crews may have found a 134-year-old time capsule filled with Confederate artifacts in Richmond.

In September, the country’s largest Confederate statue, which depicted Robert E. Lee atop a horse, was removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue. Days later, workers installed a new time capsule within the statue's massive pedestal after efforts to locate one from 1887 were suspended.