Seen on TV: 12/11/21

ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WFRV) - A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced for stealing over $400,000 from an elderly individual she provided in-home care for and spending nearly half of the money at casinos.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 29-year-old Kassie Wujkowski, from Arbor Vitae, will spend 18 months in initial confinement followed by 18 and a half years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to two counts of theft greater than $10,000. She was also ordered to pay $302,960.54 in restitution related to stealing over $400,000 from a 70-year-old.