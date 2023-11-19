  • Click here for more on A Special Wish Northeast Ohio
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Catholic Charities’ Thanksgiving Hot Meals
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland food bank
  • Click here for more on the Prince auction
  • Click here for more on Thrive for Change
  • Click here to learn more about pet suffocation
  • Click here for a job watching Christmas movies for money
  • Click here for more on pet CPR
  • Click here for more on “Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home”
  • Click here for more on Jurassic Quest
  • Click here for Nov. 7 Ohio General Election results
  • Click here for more on Clayton Rakes for ALS
  • Click here for Cleveland Pizza Week
  • Click here for more information about the ‘Dad Bods’ of Cleveland calendar
  • Click here for information on Jonah Koslen’s show at The Kent Stage
  • Click here to nominate a Remarkable Woman
  • Click here for most “haunted” places in NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s Operation Giving Tree
  • Click here for more on Kosar Wellness
  • Click here for the Supersized Coffee Quiz rules
  • Click here for more on the Avon Lake Solar Eclipse
  • Click here for Baldwin Wallace poll on Issue 1 and Issue 2
  • Click here for more on CLE Zoo’s Wild Winter Lights display
  • Click here for more on how to be a FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestant
  • Click here for U.S.O.
  • Click here for Camp Freedom
  • Click here for Vets Exploring Treatment Solutions
  • Click here for the Honor Flight Network
  • Click here to make a submission for Cleveland’s Own
  • Click here for more on early breast cancer detection
  • Click here for Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets
  • Click here for more on Lifebanc
  • Click here to donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
  • Click here for a list of schools that will close for the eclipse
  • Click here to donate to the Northeast Ohio Red Cross
  • Click here to find out if you have unclaimed money from Ohio
  • Click here for the Jayland Walker case files
  • Click here for a NASA overview of the 2024 total solar eclipse
  • Click here to sign up for our Daily News newsletter
  • Click here to sign up for our Breaking News newsletter
  • Click here to sign up for our Weather Alerts
  • Click here to sign up for our Recall & Safety Alerts newsletter
  • Click here for our Dining & Delicious Eats newsletter
  • Click here to submit your child’s artwork
  • Click here to download the FOX 8 News app
  • Click here for FOX 8’s sports betting in Ohio guide
  • Click here for suicide prevention, grief, and mental health resources
  • Click here to track the cheapest gas prices