Seen on TV: 11/14/21

FOXBORO, Ohio (WJW) — You can't talk about the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots without mentioning Bill Belichick. Considered one of the greatest coaches in the National Football League, Belichick spent five seasons as head coach of the Browns in the early 1990s.

“I have not had the opportunity to meet Coach Belichick yet," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "This is the first time facing off against him. Obviously, he has my utmost respect. They play sound ball. We have to make sure we are at our best Sunday up there.”