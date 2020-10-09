Seen on TV: 10/9/20

Click here for more on the Carson Strong auctionClick here for more on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic RailroadClick here for 'A Christmas Story' House & Museum hoursClick here to purchase Akron Police Department pink patches and ribbon pins in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness MonthClick here for Playhouse Square livestream concert seriesClick here for more on the Art of Confidence ProjectClick here for the Virtual Spooky Pooch Parade and photo contest informationClick here for Lake…