- Click here for more on the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
- Click here for more on the fall activities at Mapleside Farms
- Click here for the Cleveland Metroparks monthly “Ten to Explore” list
- Click here for more information on the therapy dogs used at Strongsville Dental & Laser Aesthetics
- Click here for more on ODOT jobs
- Click here for more on One Million Photos
- Click here for information on the baby formula recall
- Click here to apply for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief
- Click here to apply for a partial refund from the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show
- Click here for our fall fun guides
- Click here for Trick-or-Treat times in NE Ohio
- Click here to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Ian victims
- Click here for Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 10 Scariest Horror Movies Ever
- Click here for more on Todd Meany’s “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraiser
- Click here for more on Kohl’s hiring
- Click here to apply for season five of Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here for more on Trick-or-Treat Fest at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
- Click here for more on Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets
- Click here for more on school suicide prevention programs
- Click here for Rock Hall induction ceremony tickets
- Click here to request a Friday Flyby from SkyFOX
- Click here for more on the Touchdown Truck Toss
- Click here to vote in the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week poll
- Click here to get weather alerts sent right to your inbox
- Click here to sign up for the FOX 8 Recall Report & Safety Alerts Newsletter
- Click here to sign up for the FOX 8 Daily News Newsletter
- Click here to sign up for the Dining & Delicious Eats FOX 8 Newsletter
- Click here to sign up for the Orange & Brown FOX 8 Newsletter to get updates on the Browns
- Click here to donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
- Click here to track the cheapest gas prices in your area
- Click here to check on unclaimed funds
- Click here to download the FOX 8 News app
- Click here to submit your “Dig This” questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
- Click here for more on suicide prevention
- Click here for information on Cuyahoga County health, housing resources
- Click here to make a submission for Cleveland’s Own
- Click here to share your child’s work of art
- Click here for more on the Best Community Resource Center
- Click here for Ohio Means Jobs
- Click here for more on Voices of Unity
- Click here for more on the Urban League of Greater Cleveland
- Click here for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
- Click here to nominate your favorite school for a chance to be a Cool School
- Click here for Crime Stoppers information
- Click here to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
- Click here for a link to the sex offender registry