Seen on TV: 10/21/20

Click here for a list of how NE Ohio schools are adjusting due to COVID-19Click here for information on Wild Winter LightsClick here for information on Cleveland Metroparks Winter RiverfestClick here for information on Cleveland Metroparks tobogganingClick here for more on the Polar ExpressClick here for Team Balmert HalloweenClick here for Todd Meany’s Real Men Wear Pink fundraiserClick here for census informationClick here for job openings at Cuyahoga County Board of ElectionsClick here for Hormel bacon face maskClick here for Brady’s…