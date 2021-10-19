Seen on TV: 10/19/21

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- If you were miserable in the humidity this summer, which is tied for fourth of all time most humid, or suffered with flooding during the second wettest summer on record in Northeast Ohio, according to our FOX 8 weather team, you'll soon reap the benefits of what experts call a "good growing season."

Yes, that's right. What we just experienced in Northeast Ohio - warm temps, humidity and rain, lots of rain - was a good growing season, ending in what's expected to be a magnificent display of awe-inspiring color as the local, fruit-bearing trees have one last hurrah before going dormant in winter.