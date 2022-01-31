Seen on TV: 1/31/22

(NEXSTAR) — If you are one of the millions of American parents who spend tax time plugging in numbers and hoping your tax software spits out a refund, you may be wondering if the monthly child tax credit checks you cashed late last year will eat into your refund. For some, it will.

From July to December 2021, a typical family received $300 monthly for each child 5 and under and $250 for kids 6 to 17. Those so-called advanced payments made up half of the overall credit most parents were eligible for on their 2021 taxes. Check recipients are no longer eligible to claim that portion of the money when filing their 2021 taxes.