Seen on TV: 1/31/21

Click here for CDC COVID-19 travel advisoriesClick here to see if you have unclaimed fundsClick here for the Cuyahoga County vaccination site locatorClick here for the St. Jude Dream rules and conditionsClick here for Cleveland hospitals' plans on administering the COVID-19 vaccineClick here to donate to the family of Tina GoadClick here for the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccination programClick here for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine from…