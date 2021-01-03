Seen on TV: 1/3/2021

Click here for Summit County’s online COVID vaccine registryClick here for the disco Star Wars light displayClick here for the dancing robots videoClick here for more on Michael Stanley and the Contemporary Youth OrchestraClick here for more on the Cuyahoga County stay-at-home orderClick here to enter our Bride, Groom, and Zoom on FOX 8 News in The MorningClick here for Cleveland Indians name change surveyClick here for Tri-C Covid-19 testing informationClick here for CVS health jobsClick here for more on…