Seen on TV: 1/29/22

BOSTON (AP) — A powerful nor'easter is sweeping up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow.

Philadelphia, New York and Boston — the latter of which was under a blizzard warning and forecast to get as much as 2 feet of snow — were all in the path of the storm. Airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights at some of the nation's busiest airports. Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.