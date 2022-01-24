Seen on TV: 1/24/22

Seen on TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Seen on TV

Seen on TV

  • Click here to find schools moving to remote learning, mask mandates
  • Click here to find out how to exchange your Cavs ticket from the Jan. 17 game
  • Click here to donate to the Red Cross
  • Click here to apply for Ohio EMA tornado safe room rebate
  • Click here for a link to Wordle
  • Click here to learn how you can get paid to listen to heartbreak songs
  • Click here to check if your respirator is NIOSH-approved
  • Click here to find local ski resort job opportunities
  • Click here for more on T-shirts to honor Officer Shane Bartek
  • Click here for information on Valentine’s Day cards for troops
  • Click here for more on how to play Wordle
  • Click here to remember the life of Betty White
  • Click here to see highlights from NASA
  • Click here for ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ rooftop concert
  • Click here for COVID-19 tests in Lorain County
  • Click here to register for a COVID-19 test appointment at Walker Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing Site
  • Click here to find a location to get vaccinated
  • Click here to donate to PAWS of Honor
  • Click here for info on tickets for NBA All-Star fan event in Cleveland
  • Click here for more on Greater Cleveland FoodBank
  • Click here to find out where to get your child vaccinated
  • Click here for resources to assist victims of domestic violence
  • Click here for  Ohio zip codes with the highest number of sex offenders
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Clinic breast cancer vaccine
  • Click here for Hess holiday toy truck
  • Click here for the Milestones Autism Resources Helpdesk
  • Click here for more from the CDC on animals and COVID-19
  • Click here to find a vaccine near you
  • Click here to check coronavirus cases at your child’s school
  • Click here to check on unclaimed funds
  • Click here for information on the Portage Animal Protective League
  • Click here to donate to the Red Cross or look at volunteer opportunities
  • Click here to claim your Child Tax Credit
  • Click here for more on the Feed America campaign
  • Click here to tell us why you want a SKYFOX flyover
  • Click here for Ohio school mask policies
  • Click here for a CDC report on children and vaccinations
  • Click here for the state website to get a COVID-19 vaccination
  • Click here to sign up for the FOX 8 newsletter and download the FOX 8 News app
  • Click here for Playhouse Square ticket info
  • Click here to submit your “Dig This” questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
  • Click here for more on suicide prevention
  • Click here for information on Cuyahoga County health, housing resources
  • Click here for the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program
  • Click here for more on Learning Aid Ohio
  • Click here to make a submission for Cleveland’s Own
  • Click here to share your child’s work of art
  • Click here for more on the Best Community Resource Center
  • Click here for Ohio Means Jobs
  • Click here for more on Voices of Unity
  • Click here for more on the Urban League of Greater Cleveland
  • Click here to find a COVID-19 testing center near you
  • Click here for Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
  • Click here for more information on Friendship APL pet adoption
  • Click here for Cleveland Animal Protective League
  • Click here  for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
  • Click here to nominate your favorite school for a chance to be a Cool School
  • Click here for Crime Stoppers information
  • Click here to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
  • Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
  • Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral