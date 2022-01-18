Seen on TV: 1/18/22

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Blustery conditions and unrelenting deep snow forced the Greater Cleveland Transit Authority to suspend bus and rail service for most of the day Monday; stranding dozens of workers downtown.

“It’s been not a good day for anybody. Like, everybody wants to go home after we get off of work and we’re tired,” said Antonio Samuel, who arrived for work around 6 a.m. and was still at Tower City more than 14 hours later.