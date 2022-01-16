Seen on TV: 1/16/22

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) - Two massive fires just days apart in Streetsboro have firefighters warning people about the increase in fires this time of year. They say there is a lot you can do to prevent something like this from happening to you.

Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, the Streetsboro Fire Department responded to a home on Gaynelle Avenue. The fire was so intense crews were pushed back as the house collapsed. They were not able to reach the 57-year-old man who lived there in time.