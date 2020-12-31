Seen on TV: 12/31/20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Jennifer Lilly, a nurse fighting COVID-19 while also homeschooling her children chose Walmart for a convenient, safe, and quick grocery order of $163. The driver never showed up and now Lilly can't seem to get her money back or her order refilled without having to pay what she already paid for.

"I've used this all year because my daughter is immunocompromised. I didn't want to go shopping and expose her to COVID," said Lilly who is also fighting COVID-19. "I had a fever of close to 103. So I was pretty much in bed all weekend."