Seen on TV: 1/6/22

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection Thursday by delivering remarks tailored to the “singular responsibility” former president Donald Trump had in the deadly assault on the Capitol, according to the White House.

At the Capitol, the president is expected to, “lay out the significance of what happened in the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw, and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.