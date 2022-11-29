CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s own Wayne Dawson has a life story of inspiration and hope that is captured in his new book, “The Seeds of Greatness are Within You.”

On FOX 8 News in the Morning, he launched the book along with co-author Deante Young where they shared the journey they took to chronicle Wayne’s life.

This is the sixth book Young has authored but the first memoir he’s written.

“He’s an icon,” Young said about Wayne. “He is a pillar of the community. He’s been exceptional for decades and I think that’s transformative for anyone that would know his story.”

The book brings the reader through Wayne’s tough teenage years where his mother’s prayers and God’s grace got him back on the right path and then onto his early adult years where his knack for snazzy dressing was born when his daughter poked fun at his clothing.

All proceeds go directly to charity.