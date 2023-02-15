NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Starting Wednesday afternoon, travelers can catch a plane straight to the music city from right here in Northeast Ohio.

Allegiant is adding a new non-stop flight from Akron-Canton Airport to Nashville, Tennessee.

The inaugural flight leaves at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday. The next one heads out Friday.

Fares start at $37. Find out more here.

Other Allegiant flights from Akron-Canton take off to vacation destinations including Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach. See the full list here.