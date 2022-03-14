See what led to investigation of deceased local judge: I-Team reports

Previously aired video shows coverage of this story as it was breaking

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new information shedding new light on the mystery surrounding a local judge who recently died.

We now have the letter asking the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to investigate how the signature of Medina County Domestic Relations Judge Mary Kovack ended up on court orders even after she’d been found unresponsive in a medical emergency. The records have the judge’s signature stamped electronically.

Last month, Judge Kovack was found unresponsive in her home. She went to the hospital and, weeks later, she died.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson asked for an outside investigation.

He wrote, “The records of the clerk of court indicates that on February 10, 2022, (7 days after she was found unresponsive), numerous judgement entries originating from the Domestic Relations Court, were submitted and file stamped as orders of the court.”

And, “On February 14, additional journal entries, were delivered and processed through the clerk of court’s office. All of these entries were allegedly signed through Docusign by Judge Kovack.”

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into whether this could be explained as simple court paperwork delays or, maybe, something else.

Adding to the mystery, the letter also says, “… on 2/16/22 I was made aware…, a staff member of the domestic relations court made inquiry to the county commissioner’s office on the procedure to dispose of equipment in the possession of the DR court.”

Last week, Prosecutor Thompson told the I-Team, “We’re talking about the integrity of the court, but we’re also talking about people’s lives.”

He added, “I want to satisfy the concerns of the public that the entries that were dated, that is, that were file-stamped…are, in fact, legitimate orders of the court.”

The request for an investigation goes on to say, “In order to maintain the integrity of the court I am requesting that the BCI initiate an investigation into…this electronic signature process as well as the authentication of the judgment entries file stamped on or after February 3, 2022.”

Oddly, the request also notes, “For several years prior to this incident, Judge Kovack basically administered her court remotely and rarely actually came to the courthouse. Records indicate that her secure key fob for entrance into the courthouse was last used on December 16, 2021 at 6:37 p.m.”

Last week, we also met Joe Van Brocklin Mireles, a father asking about the judge’s electronic signature on a ruling in his case. He lost a fight involving his 4-year-old daughter.

He told us, “It’s extremely difficult.”

He added, “So, did Judge Kovack sign it, or did somebody else in her office sign it for her?”

In light of all this, we also wondered about people coming to Medina County court now. What about new cases just getting filed, or disputes over child support and family issues just now moving through the system?

Judge Christopher Collier said, “We’re handling them on a day-to-day basis.”

He added, the court has kept cases moving with magistrates and visiting judges since delays can be critical.

Judge Collier added, “Domestic Relations Court, probably more than any other court in the county, touches more families. Child support, child custody, divorce.”

Joe Van Brocklin Mireles said, “It is important. It is my daughter’s safety and well-being we’re talking about, first and foremost.”

For now, all of the rulings and orders under review stand. If investigators find any reason, those cases should be reopened, the court will address that later.