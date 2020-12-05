SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Getting in the holiday spirit means putting up decorations, sitting by the fire with hot cocoa, frosting cookies, or apparently, building a roof out of salami.
People across the country have started to take on the challenge to build a new tasty house in place of the standard gingerbread and gumdrops – welcome ‘charcuterie chalets.’
From prosciutto porches to a cheese walkway with almond trimming, you can decorate your house with all your favorite meats and cheeses. Many of the creations are fully edible, but let’s be honest, the point seems to be earning a few likes on social media.
Take a look at a few of the festive chalets below:
According to ABC News, the trend first surfaced in 2016, but has taken a leap forward this year as people sit home with way too much time on their hands.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- See what happens when meat lovers replace gingerbread houses with ‘charcuterie chalets’
- ‘Believe in miracles’: 21-year-old survives cardiac arrest, being taken off life support
- Pres. Trump asks Georgia governor for help overturning Biden’s election victory in the state
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 10,469 new cases reported and 64 additional deaths
- Woman charged in 2003 death of newborn twins whose bodies were found in trash in Stickney Township alley