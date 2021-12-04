See those strange lights streaking across Northeast Ohio? Blame Elon Musk

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quite a few viewers wrote into FOX 8 News Saturday evening, sharing photos and videos of a strange phenomenon in the night sky.

Lights were seen twinkling high above in what could be considered a Morse code-like pattern, with no noise heard below.

People from all around Northeast Ohio started reporting the string of lights around 6:30 p.m. and that lasted through about 7:15 p.m.

But what could it have been? FOX 8 meteorologist AJ Colby says there’s one easy explanation for the strange lights: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellites.

Photo courtesy Ryan Jacobson

Space.com has written about the satellites, which are used for internet, at length — weighing in on whether they are actually hindering our ability to look up at the natural night sky — and a photo of them shows the exact same distinct pattern.

SpaceX also reported deployed about 50 more satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Dec. 2, adding to its “constellation of multiple satellites” already in orbit.

This helpful tool helps you determine where the Starlink satellites are going to be visible in your area, so next time they come around, you can be ready.