See the moment Greg Newsome II got the call that he was going to the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cornerback Greg Newsome II is headed to Cleveland from Northwestern University.

WE LIVE CLEVELAND ‼️ https://t.co/zeDfYc7RS0 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 30, 2021

The moment he got the call was shared by his Alma Mater.

You see Newsome sitting with his family when the phone rings.

He asks everyone to quiet down while he answers the phone.

You can hear the person on the other line say they’re calling from the Cleveland Browns.

Newsome is composed but you can see the emotion in his face when he’s on the phone.

He hangs up the phone and says, “Cleveland!”

His family and friends burst into the cheers.

You can see the sign of relief in his face as he takes in that information about the next steps in his future.

He was the Browns first pick and Number 26 overall in the NFL Draft.

He’s 6’0” and 190 pounds.

He might be competing for a starting job after Greedy Williams missed last season with a shoulder injury.

Welcome to Cleveland, Greg!