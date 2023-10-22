LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — After 106 years the Lorain Lighthouse is still turning heads.

The Lorain Harbor Lighthouse won the ‘Best Lighthouse on Lake Erie’ contest held by Lake Erie Living Magazine, said Frank Sipkovsky chairman of the Lorain Lighthouse Board of Trustees

It’s the 10th year in a row the Lorain Lighthouse has won the contest that asks the magazine’s readers to vote online.

“We are very excited and honored,” Spivkosky told Fox 8 News. “We’re all so proud here in Lorain that our historic lighthouse nicknamed “The Jewel of the Port” was chosen,” he said.

Spivosky said there are many beautiful lighthouses along Lake Erie in Ohio, New York, and Canada. “That’s a lot of competition,’ he said.

The Lorain Lighthouse was built in 1917. Each summer there are sunset dinners, tours, and special events.

The Lorain Lighthouse is considered so photogenic that a Hollywood film crew recently shot movie scenes there over several weeks. The movie titled ‘Beneath The Light’ “Is a fun and thrilling horror film with heart,” said Los Angeles-based filmmaker John Baumgartner. The movie is still in production

It’s apparent the Lorain Lighthouse will keep shining long into the future.