See the latest states added to Ohio Dept. of Health’s COVID-19 travel advisory

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss what would happen if counties reach purple on the state’s coronavirus map.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest travel advisory on Wednesday.
Multiple states have been added to the list. They include: South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Alabama, Nebraska, Kansas, Nevada, Utah, Mississippi, and Wyoming.
Health officials say these states have high positive testing rates for COVID-19. Anyone who travels to or from these states should self-quarantine for 14 days.
The advisory is intended as a guidance and not a mandate.
