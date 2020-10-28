See the latest states added to Ohio Dept. of Health’s COVID-19 travel advisory

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss what would happen if counties reach purple on the state’s coronavirus map.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest travel advisory on Wednesday.

Multiple states have been added to the list. They include: South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Alabama, Nebraska, Kansas, Nevada, Utah, Mississippi, and Wyoming.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Health officials say these states have high positive testing rates for COVID-19. Anyone who travels to or from these states should self-quarantine for 14 days.

The advisory is intended as a guidance and not a mandate.

