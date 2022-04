CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few residents have recently hit it big on Ohio Lottery games.

Here’s are the winners and their prizes:

Kory Sidwell, of Seville, won $100,000 by playing the Powerball on April 25.

Don Boynar, of Brunswick, played the Ohio Lottery scratch-off $1 million Cashword and won $50,000.

Susan Eiserle, of BLuffton, won $20,000 on the Ohio Lottery scratch-off Money Bag Multiplier.

Randall Wright, of Columbus, won $20,000 on the scratch-off game 40th Anniversary Millions.